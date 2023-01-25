2023: Let Fuel Be Expensive, Change The Ink Of The Naira, We Will Still Win – Tinubu Boasts

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence about winning the 2023 election against all odds.

The former Lagos State Governor who hinted that some people may be trying to sabotage the forthcoming polls insisted that despite the various plots, he would emerge victorious at the polls.

He identified the fuel scarcity and the recent change (including scarcity) of the naira notes as some of the ploys some persons may be planning to use against the 2023 polls.

Naija News understands Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his party’s campaign rally.

He said: “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution.”

The APC flagbearer called on the people of the country to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and vote during the election.

“We will take over government through our PVCs. Even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to the polling units,” he added.