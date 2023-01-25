How My Trading Skills Will Help Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has declared that his experience as a trader would be brought to bear if elected as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25 election.

The former Anambra Governor equated governance to trading, submitting that everything about governance is trading.

He added that Nigeria needs a leader to negotiate it out of the predicament and challenges it has found itself and there is no better person to do that than him.

Obi who stated that he became a banker by accident added that with his expertise in trading, he will provide the necessary solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

According to him, negotiation is a key part of governance and his experience as a trader has taught him to accommodate everybody and determine who is a customer and just a passerby which has equipped him to face any challenge in governance.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interaction with some youths according to a statement from the Obi/Datti media office.

“Everything about governance is trading. The negotiation and all the bilateral talks with and between countries, agencies, contractors, or workers are trading and governance requires a good trader who can negotiate well,” Obi said.

“Where we are in this country now requires a leader to negotiate us out of our problems. When I say I will negotiate with agitators, it’s from my background that you must accommodate everybody into your shop whether he is buying or not and decipher who is a customer and a passerby.

“Even in my passport, it’s shown that I am a trader, but some said I should be a banker because I was the chairman of a bank. But I became a banker by accident.

“My love is in trading because in it, you are equipped to face any challenges including governance,” the LP candidate submitted.