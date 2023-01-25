APC Expels Former Top Aide To President Buhari

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Senator Ita Enang, a former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, over “anti-party activities”.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker’s expulsion was confirmed in a letter dated January 24th, 2023.

Enang’s expulsion follows recommendations from eastern ward 2 – his ward – in Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state and it was confirmed by the state working committee of the APC led by Stephen Ntukekpo, chairman of the party.

The letter reads: “The anti-party activities among others include his indulgence with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, and his willful but unlawful disobedience of the directives of our great party, the APC.

“After a free and fair gubernatorial primary election conducted by the party which he lost without showing a good spirit of sportsmanship, Senator Ita Solomon Enang had engaged in endless litigation against the candidate who won and the party.

“In the process, fully doing the bidding of the PDP to put a clog in the wheel of our progress as a party. The clandestine meetings he holds with the opposition party, the PDP, and after such meetings, drumming support for them, are not without notice by his vigilant ward and chapter officers of our great party.

“Consequently, I write on behalf of the state working committee (SWC) to ratify the decision of the disciplinary committee of the All Progressives Congress; that, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, be and is hereby expelled from the All Progressives Congress.”

Recall that Enang’s expulsion is coming a week after the appeal court had upheld Akanimo Udofia as the authentic candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Buhari’s former aide had challenged the primary election that produced Udofia as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.