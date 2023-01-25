USA Place Visa Ban On Nigerians Undermining Democracy

To support democracy and fight corruption in Nigeria, the United States has placed visa ban on several Nigerians who have been charged with undermining democracy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the individuals subjected to visa ban, whose identities he concealed, would not be qualified for US visas.

The senior diplomat added clarification about the possibility that some relatives of individuals denied entry to the US would be subject to a similar restriction.

Blinken asserted that neither the Nigerian populace nor its government was intended to be harmed by the visa prohibition.

He claimed it proved the US government’s commitment to helping Nigeria in its initiatives to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Blinken’s statement read: “We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

“Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.

“The visa restrictions announced today are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria. The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”