Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has spoken on his decision to move his children and family to Atlanta, United States.

Speaking during the Afrobeats Unfiltered podcast, Davido said large number of people usually gather around his residence.

Naija News reports that Davido explained that he does not want his children to grow up in an environment where large crowds constantly gather around his home, making privacy and family life difficult.

In his words, “I don’t want my kids to grow up in that environment in Nigeria. One of my houses usually has over 100 people outside, so I moved my kids and family to Atlanta.”

In July 2026, Davido also disclosed that his twins would return to Nigeria after the completion of his family’s house in Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

Speaking during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the singer said the children would remain abroad until the project is finished because he wants them to enjoy life in Nigeria in comfort.

According to Davido, he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have also bought a new mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, and are preparing to move into the property next week.

He said his twins would eventually relocate to Nigeria so they could live in the Eko Atlantic mansion, describing them as kings and queens who deserve the best.

He said: “My twins will come to Nigeria once our house is finished, so they can live like the kings and queens they are. My wife and I just purchased a new mansion in Atlanta, and we are moving in next week.”