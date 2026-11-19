American political commentator and media personality, Dianna London, has denied receiving $4.5 million from the Nigerian government for her interview with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that she further denied receiving any money from anyone for the interview.

London, who spoke in a short statement released via her 𝕏 account on Wednesday, said she was in Nigeria to interview President Tinubu for parts of a documentary and to see the country herself.

She alleged that some people were out on a smear campaign against her, but vowed not to be intimidated.

“I unequivocally deny the claim that Nigeria’s government nor anyone else in Nigeria paid me $4.5 million. I went to Nigeria to interview President Tinubu @officialABAT for parts of a documentary and see Nigeria for myself. This SMEAR CAMPAIGN can make noise, but can’t change the facts or stop me from speaking the truth,” she wrote.

Naija News reports that shortly after news of her interview with President Tinubu emerged on Tuesday, allegations emerged that she was paid $4.5 million for the assignment.

The American media personality also shared several posts praising the Nigerian government and its security partnership with the United States.

She also described Nigeria as the United States’ greatest ally in Africa, saying the relationship could create more economic and trade opportunities for both countries.

After the backlash over her posts, she deleted some of them and restricted access to her comment section.

She subsequently issued a disclaimer and denied collecting the said amount from the Nigerian government or anyone else.