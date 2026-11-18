President Bola Tinubu has expanded his planned campaign visits ahead of the 2027 presidential election, increasing the number of states he intends to visit from 12 to 19, alongside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The revised timetable shows that Tinubu is expected to attend 20 campaign rallies between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifies its nationwide mobilisation.

Naija News understands that the new schedule includes Katsina, Taraba, Zamfara, Imo and Kwara states, while Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi have also been added following the President’s recent campaign appearances in the states.

Tinubu had already attended rallies outside his original campaign itinerary, marking a change from the earlier arrangement in which APC leaders were expected to represent him at some state rallies.

On November 6, the President attended the APC rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he also inaugurated projects executed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

He was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7, before attending rallies in Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10, and Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on November 17.

Under the revised schedule, Tinubu is expected to visit Katsina on December 2, Kano on December 17, Jalingo in Taraba State on December 19 and Abuja on December 21.

Other campaign engagements are scheduled for Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28 and Owerri, Imo State, on December 30.

The President is expected to resume campaign activities in the New Year with rallies in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; and Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8.

He will also visit Asaba, Delta State, on January 11, before rounding off the campaign with a major rally in Lagos on January 13.

The revised timetable also changes some dates in the original schedule, with the Sokoto rally moved from December 5 to January 5 and the Lagos campaign finale shifted from January 9 to January 13.

The Bauchi rally, initially scheduled for November 29 with Tinubu expected to attend, has been moved to December 1. However, the new timetable does not indicate that the President will attend the rally.

Although the APC has scheduled 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, Tinubu is expected to personally attend 20, while other party leaders will handle the remaining engagements.

The North-West has the highest number of states on the President’s campaign itinerary, with seven states listed: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto.

The North-East and South-South have three states each, while the North-Central, South-West and South-East have two states each.

Tinubu had earlier told members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja that he would not be able to attend every rally because of the demands of governance.

He, however, promised to make time to meet Nigerians directly as party leaders take the campaign to different states and local government areas.

The expanded timetable comes amid criticism of the President’s initial decision to limit his personal campaign appearances to 12 states, leaving APC leaders to represent him at rallies in other locations.

Tinubu had announced during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on October 14 that he would not attend every campaign event, citing the demands of governance, Nigeria’s financial obligations and the need to attract long-term investors.

He had told members of the campaign council, “So, you will excuse me from going everywhere with you; we have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait.”

The decision sparked criticism from opposition figures, including SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo, Peter Obi Media Reach and the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation.

They argued that party representatives could not replace the President in addressing Nigerians about his administration’s performance and policies.

Adebayo alleged that Tinubu’s decision was an attempt to avoid questions from Nigerians over economic hardship and unmet expectations, while the Makinde/Daura group challenged him to campaign across the country or withdraw from the presidential race.

Peter Obi Media Reach also argued that Nigerians were expected to assess Tinubu’s policies, promises and performance, rather than those of party members campaigning on his behalf.

However, the APC defended the President’s decision, maintaining that there was no legal requirement for a presidential candidate to visit all 36 states during a campaign.