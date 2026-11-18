The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the allegation made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Spokesperson, Dele Alake, that the party, alongside other opposition parties, recruited thugs ahead of the 2027 elections “as false and baseless.”

Naija News reports that NDC made this known in a statement via its 𝕏 handle titled, “Dele Alake’s Allegation: A Cover-up- APC exporting President Tinubu’s Lagos Pattern of Political Violence/Abgero Style to the entire country”.

NDC accused APC supporters of perpetrating a campaign of terror against its party across Nigeria, citing the threat of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not to enter Edo State without prior clearance during a political rally in Uromi.

The party also recalled that Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, was caught in a viral video in Ilesa instructing APC supporters in Yoruba to “seek out and kill” members of the rival Accord Party before the gubernatorial election.

According to the NDC, Alake should direct his lectures on peaceful conduct to President Bola Tinubu, who declared that power is not served à la carte and instructed his supporters to “grab it, snatch it, and run away with it.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council rejects the false press statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Spokesperson, Mr. Dele Alake, accusing the NDC and other opposition parties of recruiting thugs ahead of the 2027 elections. Rather, the APC supporters are the ones perpetrating a yearlong campaign of terror against the NDC across Nigeria. And Nigerians are not surprised, as this ongoing violence is simply a chapter from President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos State pattern of political violence and agbero style of governance, introduced since 1999 and now being exported across the entire country.

“Alake’s baseless accusation is a textbook case of the perpetrator crying victim. For the past year, the NDC and our peaceful supporters have endured relentless intimidation and targeted attacks orchestrated by thugs loyal to the ruling party. To set the record straight, the NDC states as follows a documented trail of violence against the party because Mr. Alake’s claims insult Nigerians.

“Where were Mr Alake and the APC on 18 July 2025, when Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo publicly threatened and warned our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, not to enter Edo State without prior clearance during a political rally in Uromi?

“Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, was caught on a viral video in Ilesa instructing APC supporters in Yoruba to “seek out and kill” members of the rival Accord Party before the election. To date, he has faced no real accountability, proving that violence is tolerated and rewarded within the APC.

“On October 10, 2026, armed thugs invaded NDC Enugu campaign office, fatally shooting our member, Ifeanyi Christopher Nwolie. On November 12, 2026, hoodlums attacked a peaceful NDC town hall in Oregun, Lagos, injuring supporters.

“It was an APC governor, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, who deployed thugs to violently block, harass, and disrupt Mr Peter Obi when he sought to pay a solemn condolence visit to Yelewata for the tragic massacre of 273 innocent souls in Benue

Across Calabar, Delta, and Edo States, Mr Peter Obi and his campaign entourage have been repeatedly targeted and attacked by thugs linked to the ruling party. NDC running mate, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s team was also attacked in Kano while on campaign.

“Mr Alake should direct his lectures on peaceful conduct to his principal, President Bola Tinubu, who famously declared that power is not served à la carte and instructed his followers to “grab it, snatch it, and run away with it.” The President is also on public record stating his desire to win by any means necessary and boasting that he enjoys seeing the opposition in disarray.

“The truth is undeniable: the surging popularity of the NDC, and the Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket is entirely organic. It has grown by leaps and bounds because the APC administration has failed Nigerians woefully, inflicting untold hardship through harsh, ill-conceived, and unworkable economic policies.

“NDC does not need to instigate citizens who are already pushed to the wall by daily hunger, multidimensional poverty, and rampant insecurity. What the APC is witnessing at its rallies is not sponsored disruption—it is the genuine, spontaneous rejection of a failed government by a traumatised populace. NDC must not be dragged into the self-inflicted chaos of a ruling party facing the wrath of the electorate.

“Unlike the APC, whose playbook relies on voter suppression and exploiting vulnerable youths, the NDC’s movement is built on ideas and competence. We view youths as nation-builders deserving jobs and education, not foot soldiers for violence.”