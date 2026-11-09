Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah Appoints Nollywood Actress Destiny Etiko 

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has appointed Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy.

Naija News reports that her colleague, actress Sarah Martins congratulated her in a post on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “Congratulations, my boo. Appointment well deserved. @destinyetikoofficial, super happy for you.”

Etiko replied while confirming the news: “My love, I appreciate you.”

Her appointment comes shortly after another Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Films and Creative Industries by the Enugu State Government.

Meanwhile, veteran actress and gospel minister Eucharia Anunobi has also joined the list of entertainers appointed by the governor.

Anunobi was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Zone.

She announced the development on social media in October after receiving her appointment letter from the state government.

Anunobi was among 101 political aides appointed by Mbah in September 2026.

The appointments comprise seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants, with all the appointments taking effect immediately.

The other Senior Special Assistants are Barr. Okey Ude, who was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Party and Mobilisation; Hon. Chinedu Chukwunwike, Senior Special Assistant on Party Monitoring; Barr. Peter Chukwujekwu Ogbe, Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Regulatory Compliance; Chukwudi Ozoeluba, Senior Special Assistant on Boundary and Land Dispute Resolution; and Frank Udemezue, Senior Special Assistant on Small and Medium Enterprise Development amongst others.