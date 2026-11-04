The Same Woman I Crashed My Car For Is Now Calling Me A Manipulator – Peller Cries Out Over Jarvis

Popular Nigerian TikTok streamer, Peller, has expressed regret over crashing his car for his then girlfriend, Jarvis, in 2025.

Naija News reports that the content creator made this known during a recent TikTok livestream.

Peller said he would not have crashed his car if he had known that things would turn out the way they are today.

He lamented that the same woman he risked his life for is now describing him as a manipulator and accusing him of trying to get her into prison.

According to him, he was deeply in love at the time and believed that making such a sacrifice would make Jarvis love him even more.

He said: “If I had known, I wouldn’t have crashed my car for Jarvis in 2025. The same woman I crashed my car for is now calling me a manipulator and accusing me of trying to put her in prison. I was doing lovey lovey, thinking she will love me more because I want to die for her.”

In other news, Peller has dismissed calls for him to divorce his wife, Jarvis over their public disagreement.

The TikToker pointed to the legal and financial implications of ending their marriage, explaining that his decision to marry Jarvis in a court ceremony came with responsibilities and consequences he was not prepared to ignore.

According to Peller, divorcing his wife could expose him to a four-year prison sentence and require him to surrender 30 per cent of his property.

He said: “My wife and I aren’t suffering for views. We’re not fighting to rack up engagement or trend. Divorcing my wife now would mean going to prison for four years and giving her 30% of my property. That’s the consequence of my court wedding. I’m not divorcing her.”