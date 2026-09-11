Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 11th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 11th September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday confirmed that the nation’s senior female basketball team, the D’Tigress and their coaching staff have received their promised rewards.

In a personally signed statement on his 𝕏 account, the President confirmed that each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours, and three-bedroom homes in Abuja.

According to the President, it is the first time a federal government has fulfilled this scale of presidential sporting rewards in full within one year.

Naija News reports that the payment represents the final component of the presidential reward package promised to D’Tigress after they won a record fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and seventh overall.

The Federal Government has announced plans to provide Nigerian students with 100MB of free data every day to access approved educational websites and digital learning platforms.

Naija News reports that the programme is expected to begin on October 1, 2026, and will initially benefit students in public senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the commencement date on Thursday in Abuja during the launch of the Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria.

The initiative is being developed by the Nigerian Communications Commission in collaboration with telecommunications operators and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Under the arrangement, participating mobile network operators will provide eligible students with a daily 100MB data allowance that can be used to access approved educational websites and online learning platforms without additional data charges.

Alausa said the programme would first target students in senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions before being expanded to other groups of learners.

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, to reconsider his decision to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing his age and health.

According to The Cable, Kwankwaso made the call on Monday during a meeting with members of the Fulani Farmers Association at his Abuja residence.

The former Kano State governor, who is the running mate to NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appealed to Atiku to step aside from the race and concentrate on his traditional responsibilities as the Wazirin Adamawa.

Speaking in Hausa, Kwankwaso urged members of the association to pass his message to Atiku, describing the former vice-president as an elder statesman whose age and health should be considered.

He added that if he and Obi won the 2027 election, they would ensure Atiku continued to receive support.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has stated that he plans on retaining the free floating exchange rate policy of the Bola Tinubu administration if elected president.

A free-floating exchange rate occurs when a government allows the exchange rate to be determined purely by market forces and there is no attempt to ask the central bank to influence the external value of the exchange rate.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke during an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday.

He was asked to name one policy of the Tinubu administration he would keep if he became president.

The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Federal Government to explain why it is seeking more loans despite its claims that government revenue has increased significantly.

Atiku, who criticized President Bola Tinubu’s proposed Vienna-listed bond arrangement, said the government must first account for the funds already coming into its coffers before taking on more debt.

The former Vice President also raised concerns over the growing pressure on Nigerian manufacturers, with diesel prices now above ₦2,000 per litre in some industrial areas and energy costs taking more than half of the operating expenses of some factories.

Atiku spoke in a statement on Thursday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Naija News reports.

According to Atiku, the government’s decision to seek additional funding does not match its claims of improved revenue, savings from fuel subsidy removal and higher oil earnings.

The United States has delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force.

Naija News reports that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) disclosed this on its official website on Thursday.

According to the Command, a US Air Force C-17 aircraft delivered the equipment to the Nigerian Air Force over the weekend.

The delivery is part of efforts to strengthen the security partnership between both countries and support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

“PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION: A U.S. Air Force C-17 delivers equipment to the Nigerian Air Force this weekend,” AFRICOM said in a post.

The Command also disclosed that the delivery of the equipment is part of a foreign military sales agreement between the United States and Nigeria.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that he once wrote a song for Beyoncé’s The Lion King project but later hoped the American superstar would reject it so he could keep and release it himself.

Naija News reports that Adekunle Gold said the opportunity came in 2019 when his manager informed him that Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s company, had reached out to him to write a song for the project.

According to the singer, the opportunity came at a difficult time because he had just lost his father, who was in Lagos while he was in Los Angeles, United States.

He explained in an interview on One 54 podcast that the news of the songwriting opportunity initially excited him because Beyoncé was one of his biggest musical inspirations.

However, the death of his father made it difficult for him to concentrate on creating music for the project.

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has shared the qualities she expects from any man who intends to become her daughter’s partner.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this during a conversation with her second daughter, Angelica Aboderin, in an interview with Pulse TV.

During the interview, Angelica asked her mother to name three qualities she would consider non-negotiable when it comes to choosing a partner for her.

In response, Stella listed respect, financial stability and discipline as her top requirements.

She said her daughter’s partner must treat her with respect and be able to provide for himself while also having the financial capacity to take care of her daughter.

Stella also said discipline was important to her, stressing that she would want a man who conducts himself properly and has self-control.

Mauricio Pochettino has called for Chelsea to be stripped of their 2016-17 Premier League title and the trophy retrospectively awarded to Tottenham following the club’s financial rule breaches.

Naija News reports that Chelsea were fined £10 million by the Football Association in July and handed a suspended two-window transfer ban after multiple violations linked to their transfer dealings during the Roman Abramovich era.

The Premier League had also fined the club £10.75 million in March over breaches involving unlicensed agents and attempts to conceal the nature of some transfers between 2009 and 2022.

Several deals involving Eden Hazard, Willian, David Luiz and Nemanja Matic were among those found to have breached the rules.

The players played key roles in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign under Antonio Conte, while Pochettino’s Tottenham finished second, seven points behind the champions.

Pochettino, who later managed Chelsea, believes Tottenham should have been awarded the title because Chelsea gained an advantage from their rule breaches.

The Premier League has announced its festive fixtures for the 2026/27 season, with seven matches scheduled for Boxing Day as clubs prepare for a busy Christmas and New Year period.

The league released the fixtures earlier today, September 10, covering match rounds 17 to 20 from December 26 to January 7, 2027, giving supporters more than three months to plan their travel and matchday arrangements.

Aston Villa will host Leeds in the early Boxing Day kick-off, while Everton face Sunderland, Fulham take on Brighton, Ipswich meet Brentford and Tottenham welcome Bournemouth. Liverpool will travel to Hull for the 17:30 fixture before Newcastle host Manchester City at 20:00 in the final match of the day.

The action continues on December 27, when Coventry host Chelsea, Manchester United face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal. Further fixtures on December 29 and 30 include Everton against Manchester City and Aston Villa versus Liverpool.

Leeds will host Everton on New Year’s Day, while the first weekend of 2027 will feature Bournemouth against Aston Villa and Chelsea against Newcastle. Manchester City will then face Tottenham on January 3 before Manchester United host Newcastle on January 7 to bring the festive programme to an end.

The Premier League said every club will have at least 60 hours between matches during the Christmas and New Year period.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.