He Has to Have More Than Enough – Stella Damasus Sets Financial Standard For Daughter’s Partner

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has shared the qualities she expects from any man who intends to become her daughter’s partner.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this during a conversation with her second daughter, Angelica Aboderin, in an interview with Pulse TV.

During the interview, Angelica asked her mother to name three qualities she would consider non-negotiable when it comes to choosing a partner for her.

In response, Stella listed respect, financial stability and discipline as her top requirements.

She said her daughter’s partner must treat her with respect and be able to provide for himself while also having the financial capacity to take care of her daughter.

Stella also said discipline was important to her, stressing that she would want a man who conducts himself properly and has self-control.

She said, “If I have to pick a partner for you, what are three things I wouldn’t compromise on? He has to respect you fully. He has to have more than enough to take care of not only himself but you two. He has to be disciplined, very disciplined.”

Stella has two daughters, Isabel and Angelica, from her marriage to the late Jaiye Aboderin.

She married Jaiye in 1999 when she was 21 years old.

Their marriage lasted until his sudden death in December 2004. The couple had two daughters together.