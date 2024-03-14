Stella Damasus Sends Message To Kate Henshaw Over Mother’s Demise

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has consoled her colleague, Kate Henshaw over the death of her mother.

Recall that Naija News reported that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, first announced the demise of Kate’s mum, same day veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, died.

Confirming her mother’s demise, Henshaw said she passed on March 1, 2024.

She urged her fans, followers and colleagues to pray for her family.

Sending her condolences, Damasus took to her social media handle to praise Henshaw for her strength.

She wrote, “Gbole he le leeeeeee @k8henshaw my queen and more. You are one of the bravest and strongest women I know. I trust that God will come through for you and yours in every area and comfort you. My family and I are praying for you and we love you plenty. It is well darling. Gbole.”

Why Genevieve Nnaji Moved Away From Me, Other Nollywood Stars

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw, has opened up about the complexity of her relationship with her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

Naija News reports that Kate, during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed that she and Genevieve have had little disagreements in previous years.

She, however, said that they recently rekindled their connection on the set of a Netflix production.

Speaking further, the movie star noted Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and other colleagues in the movie industry.