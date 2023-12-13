Eight Top Nigerian Celebrities Whose Marriages Crashed In 2023

While many celebrity marriages in Nigeria have continued to thrive, others have sadly crashed, shocking their fans.

In this article, Niaja News highlights eight celebrities whose marriages unfortunately crashed in 2023.

1. Bolanle Ninalowo: Many fans were left speechless when Ninalowo, in a post via Instagram in September, announced that his 17-year-old marriage to his wife, Bunmi, had ended and the split was for the best of everyone involved.

2. Yomi Gold: Yoruba Nollywood actor cum producer producer, Yomi Alore, popularly known as Yomi Gold, announced the end of his second marriage to his wife, Meenah, in January 2023.

The movie star took responsibility for the marriage crash, describing his wife as a good person while announcing the split.

3. BRed: The marriage of Nigerian singer, Adebayo Adeleke, also known as BRed, to his wife, Faith Johnson, crashed in June amidst allegations of domestic violence and infidelity.

4. Wunmi Toriola: In January, the movie star, in a post via Instagram, announced that her marriage had crashed and debunked allegations of being violent while the union lasted.

In a recent interview with New Telegraph, Wunmi said her marriage ended because her ex-husband always rubbed her fame to her face during arguments.

5. Isreal DMW: Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, in a post via Instagram last month (November), announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Sheila Courage.

Israel DMW revealed that Sheila left their home on August 8, 2023, despite his substantial support and acts of generosity since their marriage.

He also claimed that his wife accused him of being a ‘slave’ to his boss, Davido.

6. Stella Damasus: Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, confirmed the crash of her third marriage to movie producer, Daniel Ademinokan in October. Stella said she found out about the end of the union on YouTube, adding that Ademinokan has moved on with another lady.

The news of their crashed marriage caught many fans by surprise, considering when the going was good, the couple often engaged in public displays of affection.

7. Faridah Sobowale: Popular Lagos socialite, Farida, made headlines when news of her attempted suicide surfaced online in August. The Lagos socialite tried to commit suicide at the third mainland bridge following the crash of her two-month-old marriage to Demola Odulaja over infidelity.

However, Odulaja, in an interview with Yoruba social commentator ArewaTopeFamous, claimed Sobowale’s promiscuous way was the reason the marriage ended.

8. Damola Olatunji: Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, popularly called Arugba, separated from her ‘husband’ and colleague, Damola Olatunji, over alleged infidelity, but the latter denied the allegation.

Announcing their separation via her Instagram page, Bukola claimed she was never married to Damola, but they only had kids together.

