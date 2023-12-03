‘My Heart Literally Stopped When I Lost You’ – Stella Damasus Mourns Late Husband

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has penned a tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed away 19 years ago.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via Instagram on Sunday, reminisced on the memories they shared, saying her heart stopped the day Jaiye died but had to start beating for the sake of their children.

Stella noted that her late husband would never be forgotten, adding she is holding on to the promise that they would meet again and part no more.

She wrote, “19 years gone. My JAY, My Jaibad, my teddy bear, my lover, my king, husband of my youth, my knight in shining armor, my gist partner, my teacher, my padi, my heartbeat, father of my children. My heart literally stopped when I lost you. But it had to start beating again for the sake of the girls.

“We all miss you so much but we are strong just like you taught us to be. You are my angel. My lover forever. You will never be forgotten. NEVER. It doesn’t get any easier with each passing year, but I am holding on to the promise that we will meet again to part no more. I love you forever my lover. Hmmmm! It is well. Continue to rest my love.”

