Kate Henshaw Speaks On Mother’s Death, Begs Nigerians For Prayers

Talented Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has confirmed the death of her mother.

Naija News reported that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, first announced the demise of Kate’s mum, same day veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, died.

Confirming her mother’s demise via her X handle on Monday, Henshaw said she passed on March 1, 2024.

She urged her fans, followers and colleagues to pray for her family during this difficult time.

She wrote: “Dear friends and fans,

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear mother on March 1st 2024

“Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time.

“Please keep my family in your thoughts.

“Rest in peace, mummy.”

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw, has opened up about the complexity of her relationship with her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

Naija News reports that Kate, during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed that she and Genevieve have had little disagreements in previous years.

She, however, said that they recently rekindled their connection on the set of a Netflix production.

Speaking further, the movie star noted Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and other colleagues in the movie industry.

According to Henshaw, Genevieve is like the popular American actress, Angelina Jolie, who was known for navigating the movie industry independently.