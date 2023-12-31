Why Genevieve Nnaji Moved Away From Me, Other Nollywood Stars – Kate Henshaw Opens Up

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has opened up about the complexity of her relationship with her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

Naija News reports that Kate, during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed that she and Genevieve have had little disagreements in previous years.

She, however, said that they recently rekindled their connection on the set of a Netflix production.

Speaking further, the movie star noted Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and other colleagues in the movie industry.

According to Henshaw, Genevieve is like the popular American actress, Angelina Jolie, who was known for navigating the movie industry independently.

I Was Found Unconscious

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has recounted a near-death experience due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Naija News reports the thespian made known in a post via Instagram on Sunday, stating the incident happened thirty minutes after having an exciting moment with her children.

Ireti said she was discovered unconscious in the car, foaming at the mouth with blood trickling down her nose.

The movie star added that God miraculously aligned the best Nigerian medical personnel, logistics, and every resource needed at the time.