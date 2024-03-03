Mother Of Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw Is Dead

The mother of talented Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is dead.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post via Instagram by the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas.

According to him, the mother of the thespian died on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

He wrote on Instagram, “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it. May his soul rest in peace. @actorsguildofnigeria”

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw, has commended the doggedness of her colleague, Funke Akindele, despite failing in some aspects of her personal life.

Naija News recalls that Funke Akindele married Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

On 26 May 2012, Funke Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Funke, who took a first shot at Nigerian politics in 2022 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate, also failed.

However, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidonwon, Kate Henshaw said Funke has remained resilient and dogged, irrespective of her challenges.

Kate said she is thankful to God that Funke didn’t allow her personal life to distract her from achieving tremendous success in her career.