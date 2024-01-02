‘Funke Akindele Has Been Unlucky In Personal Life But She Is Dogged’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has commended the doggedness of her colleague, Funke Akindele, despite failing in some aspects of her personal life.

Naija News recalls that Funke Akindele married Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

On 26 May 2012, Funke Akindele married Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The couple divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Funke, who took a first shot at Nigerian politics in 2022 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate, also failed.

However, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidonwon, Kate Henshaw said Funke has remained resilient and dogged, irrespective of her challenges.

Kate said she is thankful to God that Funke didn’t allow her personal life to distract her from achieving tremendous success in her career.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele has broken her records with the new film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grossing N613 million in two weeks of its release.

Naija News reports that with the latest development, Funke retains her position as ‘Box Office Queen’ and has become the owner of the three highest-grossing movies of all time.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, Funke expressed gratitude to God and Nigerians, stating she is short of words over the love and support.

She wrote, “Thank you, Lord! Thank you, Nigeria. I am short of words”.

Funke Akindele’s 2022 release, Battle on Buka Street, currently ranks as the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever.

According to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the comedy-drama earned ₦655,309,506 after 12 weeks in the cinema.

Battle on Buka Street tells the story of family rivalry, featuring stars like Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Johnson, and Sola Sobowale, among others.

Also, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, released in 2020, was a comedy directed by Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz.

It stars Akindele as Lefty, who struggles between the choice of living life in the ghetto with her friends or enjoying the comfortable lifestyle offered by her wealthy adopted mother.

It ruled the Nigerian box office for 10 weeks, grossing N636 million.