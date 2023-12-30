Reactions As Funke Akindele Becomes Owner Of Top Three Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movies Of All Time

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has broken her records with the new film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ grossing N613 million in two weeks of its release.

Naija News reports that with the latest development, Funke retains her position as ‘Box Office Queen’ and has become the owner of the three highest-grossing movies of all time.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, Funke expressed gratitude to God and Nigerians, stating she is short of words over the love and support.

She wrote, “Thank you, Lord! Thank you, Nigeria. I am short of words”.

Funke Akindele’s 2022 release, Battle on Buka Street, currently ranks as the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever.

According to data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the comedy-drama earned ₦655,309,506 after 12 weeks in the cinema.

Battle on Buka Street tells the story of family rivalry, featuring stars like Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Johnson, and Sola Sobowale, among others.

Also, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, released in 2020, was a comedy directed by Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz.

It stars Akindele as Lefty, who struggles between the choice of living life in the ghetto with her friends or enjoying the comfortable lifestyle offered by her wealthy adopted mother.

It ruled the Nigerian box office for 10 weeks, grossing N636 million.

With Funke’s latest achievement, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reactions as they referenced how the thespian failed in politics and still went back to her craft.

@Oludeewon wrote: “Lessons from Funke Akindele: I can try something new, fail and still succeed again. I am my only competitor.”

@EmotionsDoctor wrote: “Funke Akindele competes with her yesterday. She is in a world of her own. She showed up in Politics, but it didn’t work out as planned, then she dusted her profile, wiped the past, and invested in her empire. In 2 weeks, A Tribe called Judah has romanced N613M. @funkejenifaakindele is the Wizkid of the movie industry. She must be obeyed!”

@OnyemaliUche wrote: “The way she markets her movies needs to be studied, so impressive”

@lollycious_ wrote: “As Funke Akindele is making fortune from cinema production, Ruth Kadiri is also earning in millions from her YouTube movies. No competition anywhere. Know what works for you and use all your energy on it. Grow at it! But one important thing, ensure you have integrity.”

@ChuGailx wrote: “Funke Akindele just broke her own fucking record in two plus weeks. If this woman holds a masterclass, I am paying for me and Bolaji to attend.”

@dolapohabeeb wrote: “Funke Akindele is in healthy competition with herself”

Story continues below advertisement



@itshighbk wrote: “Funke Akindele really ran for election earlier this year, lost, deleted everything about it on her ig 😂😂 Went back to her work and released a banger in December. Love it”