‘Davido Should Be Respectful, I’m Not His Fan’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has expressed her lack of admiration for Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, said she is not a fan of Davido or likes him.

When asked about her reason, Kate cited Davido’s failure to greet her during their encounter, leaving a feeling of disrespect.

She also clarified that she had no personal issues with him and acknowledged his generosity, particularly his charitable acts, such as giving money donated on his birthday to orphanages.

The thespian also praised Davido’s role in the movie Coming to America.

Part of her statement read, “Davido, I’m not a fan, I like his music, personally, I don’t know him, I have met him before but he didn’t greet and for me, I believe he should be respectful, for me personality matters.”

In other news, five Nigerian music superstars earned each spot on the former United States of America President Barack Obama’s 2023 end-of-the-year favourite music playlist.

Naija News reports that Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, and Olamide made their way into the music playlist of the former American president.

In his annual tradition, Obama took to his verified Facebook account on Friday to release the 28-track list, featuring songs from various genres and artists worldwide.

Davido secured a place on the list with his Grammy Award-nominated track ‘Unavailable’, featuring Musa Keys, while Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, featuring British rapper, 21 Savage, also made the cut.

YBNL signee, Asake appeared on the list with his Olamide-assisted hit track, ‘Amapiano’, while Grammy Award winner Tems’ latest single, ‘Me & U,’ also earned a spot.