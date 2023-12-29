Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Others Make Obama’s 2023 Music Playlist

Five Nigerian music superstars earned each spot on the former United States of America President Barack Obama’s 2023 end-of-the-year favourite music playlist.

Naija News reports that Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, and Olamide made their way into the music playlist of the former American president.

In his annual tradition, Obama took to his verified Facebook account on Friday to release the 28-track list, featuring songs from various genres and artists worldwide.

Davido secured a place on the list with his Grammy Award-nominated track ‘Unavailable’, featuring Musa Keys, while Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, featuring British rapper, 21 Savage, also made the cut.

YBNL signee, Asake appeared on the list with his Olamide-assisted hit track, ‘Amapiano’, while Grammy Award winner Tems’ latest single, ‘Me & U,’ also earned a spot.

Captioning the post, Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favourite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

