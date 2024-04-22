I’m Honoured To Have Worked With Tems – Tyla

Grammy-winning South African singer, Tyla, has praised Nigerian singer, Tems, for her contribution to the music industry.

Tyla stated that Tems has opened doors of global recognition for young African female artists.

She stated this in a recent interview with Kiss Fresh, UK.

Tyla admitted that Tems is exceptionally talented and relished working with her on her eponymous debut album.

She said, “Working with Tems is amazing. She is so talented. She is literally a force. I’m so honoured to have worked with her. She has opened so many doors for us [young African female artists].

“We made such a beautiful song with such a beautiful message. It is a song for the girls and it is made by the girls.”

Tems was featured on Number 1 off Tyla’s debut eponymous album, released earlier this month.

Tyla’s Best African Music Grammy Award Well-Deserved – Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, known as Daddy Freeze, has expressed his belief that South African singer, Tyla, deserved her victory over Nigerian artists at the 66th Grammys.

Naija News reports that Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake, and Olamide, all Nigerian nominees, were overlooked at the 66th Grammys on Sunday.

Tyla, the sole non-Nigerian nominee in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, clinched the award.

Some disgruntled Nigerian music fans raised concerns about Tyla’s track “Water” winning over popular songs by Nigerian artists, suggesting the Recording Academy’s involvement.

Nonetheless, during a recent Instagram live session with fans, Daddy Freeze defended Tyla’s Grammy win as deserving.

Freeze stated that, in his view, globally, “Water” was a slightly bigger song compared to the Nigerian songs nominated.

He acknowledged that the Nigerian songs were significant but emphasized that “Water” had more vitality and was particularly popular on TikTok.

Freeze said, “Tyla’s Grammy win over Nigerian artists was not ojoro [scam]. I don’t see the ojoro. I’m struggling to see the ojoro.

Globally, in my opinion, ‘Water’ was a slightly bigger song [than Nigerian songs nominated]. It doesn’t mean those songs were not big. They were very big. It’s just that ‘Water’ has more vitality. It is massive on Tiktok.”