2027: ‘Time Has Caught Up With Atiku’ – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has likened the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to former United States President, Joe Biden.

Naija News reports that Fayose, during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight, said time has caught up with Atiku and too old to contest an election.

Fayose also said that Atiku’s running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, will face challenges in the South-South due to his lack of political influence.

He said, “Atiku is now really old. He’s a good man, but time has caught up with him. Atiku contesting an election is like calling Biden to come and contest again.

“Let me say this again: President Bola Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi, this is their last chance of contesting an election. The three of them.

“In Rivers State, during this election, Amaechi will have very little support. Even the party is not together. Most of these ADC and Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, members are not on ground. Nobody is connected to those parties yet.”

In other news, Nigerian businessman, Isaac Fayose, has questioned the submission of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

Wike had claimed that the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, won because the Federal Government did not deploy its influence in the election.

Wike claimed that President Bola Tinubu allowed the people of Osun State to freely elect their leader.

Reacting in a post on his Facebook page, Fayose warned Wike not to compare Osun State to Rivers, where Wike once served as governor.

He argued that the people of Osun State had already decided who they would vote for before the election.