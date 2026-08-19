Why Peter Obi Will Lose In 2027 Despite Being A Fantastic Nigerian – Fayose

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, does not stand a chance in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Fayose shared his thoughts during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight.

He described the former Anambra governor as a fantastic man, but there was no hope for him to become the president in 2027.

He highlighted the implications of the splitting of the opposition, stressing that it was the beginning of their problems.

“Peter Obi is a very fantastic Nigerian, but the day he left for the NDC and Atiku Abubakar remained in the African Democratic Congress, ADC, they both lost.

“No hope. That hope was dashed when they went their separate ways. Everybody has seen the hands of Peter Obi in 2023; they are prepared for him now. Everybody has seen Obi’s strategy.

“When the opposition doesn’t come together, they will continue to lose. The All Progressives Congress, APC, took over from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the PDP became an opposition party.

“The almighty Muhammadu Buhari, with a lot of votes, and President Bola Tinubu, with a lot of influence and following, all came together.

“If the current opposition can’t achieve that, this election has come and gone again. I don’t want people to like me,” Fayose said