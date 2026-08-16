Osun Election: ‘Nah Me And You Tomorrow’ – Davido ‘Taunts’ Edo Gov Okpebholo

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to taunt Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News recalls that Davido and Okpebholo engaged in a back-and-forth word battle earlier before the Governorship election in Osun State.

Okpebholo had days ago urged his supporters not to vote for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the Saturday, August 15 governorship election.

According to him, Adeleke’s habit of dancing at official functions suggests he is disconnected from governance.

He said, “Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast, he will dance.

“Before he even enters the plane, he will dance. Before he gets there, we have closed, so he won’t know what we are saying. He doesn’t even know the reality of today.”

Okpebholo also urged voters to reject Adeleke despite any financial inducement.

He added, “If they bring money, chop that money from them but don’t vote for them.”

In a clap back, Davido had also mocked the Edo State Governor’s academic qualification.

Hours later, however, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed Adeleke as the winner of the Saturday poll, Davido took to his Instagram story to post a message promising to come after Okpebholo.

Tagging the Edo State Governor in the social media post, the musician wrote, “@he_Mondayokpebholo get ready, my brother! Make I sleep first. Nah me and you tomorrow.”