VIDEO: ‘Okpebholo Ole’ – Residents Chant As APC Govs Reportedly Leave Osun State

In a now viral video some Osun State residents were captured celebrating the moment a convoy, reportedly belonging to Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were allegedly leaving the state.

Naija News reports that jubilant residents could be heard shouting ‘Okpebholo Ole’, which means ‘Okpebholo thief.’

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, draw attention ahead of the Osun State Governorship election following remarks he made against the incumbent governor and candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke.

Okpebholo had during a campaign slammed Adeleke for always dancing before engaging in official duties.

His comments did not go down well with many people include afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, who hit back at the governor by sharing his alleged West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) result.