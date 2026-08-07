Davido Trolls Gov. Okpebholo With WAEC Result After ‘Dancing’ Insult Against Adeleke

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has clapped back at Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, with his academic records after he mocked his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, over his frequent dancing at public events.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo, in a video making the rounds online, was captured addressing supporters at a political gathering and criticising Adeleke’s leadership style.

Governor Okpebholo also urged his supporters not to vote for Adeleke in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

According to him, Adeleke’s habit of dancing at official functions suggests he is disconnected from governance.

He said, “Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast he will dance.

“Before he even enters the plane he will dance. Before he gets there, we have closed, so he won’t know what we are saying. He doesn’t even know the reality of today.”

Okpebholo also urged voters to reject Adeleke despite any financial inducement.

He added, “If they bring money, chop that money from them but don’t vote for them.”

However, hours after the video circulated online, Davido, via his Instagram page, shared Okpebholo’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Although Davido did not add any caption to the social media post, many netizens interpreted the move as a response to Okpebholo’s remarks.

The result shared by Davido showed grades including D7 in Commerce, Christian Religious Knowledge, Economics and English Language, E8 in Government, and C5 in Mathematics.