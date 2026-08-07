Osun Poll: I’m Not A Voter, You’re My Son – Uzodimma Replies Davido

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has responded to Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over his appeal for a peaceful governorship election in Osun State, declaring that he is not an electorate in the state.

Uzodimma also distanced himself from comments attributed to Ambrose Nwogwugwu, who had described Davido’s appeal to the governor as “emotional blackmail.”

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said he neither authorised Nwogwugwu nor anyone else to respond to the singer on his behalf.

Davido had appealed to Uzodimma, whom he described as his “daddy from Imo State,” to use his influence to promote peace and ensure that Osun residents were allowed to freely choose their preferred candidate in the August 15 governorship election.

The singer, whose wife, Chioma, hails from Imo State, said he was making the appeal following rumours of possible interference in the election, while stressing that he was not presenting the claims as established facts.

‘Davido Remains My Son’

Reacting, Uzodimma said Davido remained his son and assured the musician that his presence in Osun was connected to his responsibilities as an APC leader.

The governor serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the APC Osun State Governorship Campaign Council.

Uzodimma said his involvement in the election was aimed at mobilising support for the APC governorship candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

He stressed that he would not be voting in the election.

“Davido remains his son,” the statement said, adding that Uzodimma’s participation in the exercise was “solely because he is a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and not one of the voters in the state’s governorship election.”

The governor maintained that it was normal in a democracy for political leaders to campaign outside their states in support of candidates belonging to their parties.

Uzodimma also rejected Nwogwugwu’s response to Davido, insisting that the remarks did not represent his position or that of the APC campaign council.

Nwogwugwu had described Davido’s appeal as “emotional blackmail” and advised the singer to direct his message to Osun voters who would determine the fate of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the polls.

Uzodimma said Nwogwugwu expressed a personal opinion and was not authorised to speak for him.

He urged Davido, Osun residents and the general public to disregard the comments.

The governor said the clarification became necessary following what he described as attempts by some individuals to portray Nwogwugwu’s remarks as his official response to the singer.

Uzodimma maintained that the APC remained committed to peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.

He said there was nothing undemocratic about appealing to Osun residents to vote for the APC candidate.

The governor added that his respect for Davido and the people of Osun remained intact, reiterating that his role was to support his party’s candidate and monitor the election on behalf of the APC.

He assured the singer that his participation in the Osun election would remain within the normal boundaries of democratic political engagement.