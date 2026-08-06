‘Our Daddy From Imo State’ – Davido Begs Unnamed Politician Not To Interfere In Osun Election

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has urged Osun State residents to reject violence and intimidation ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Naija News reports that the singer also appealed to an unnamed political figure from Imo State not to interfere in the electoral process, stressing that Osun residents must be allowed to elect their preferred candidate freely.

Davido made the appeal while addressing supporters in his capacity as head of the youth mobilisation team campaigning for the re-election of his uncle and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The 33-year-old singer acknowledged the tension surrounding the election but urged voters and political supporters to remain calm.

“I speak to you today not just as Davido, but as one of your own, as a voice for our people,” he said.

“I understand the tension and emotions surrounding this election, but I urge everyone to remain calm. Very important. We’ve been calm for how long? Don’t forget we’ve won this thing twice before.

“No shaking. We’ve won it twice before, and we’re going to win it again for the third time, by the grace of God. Let us reject violence.”

Davido described Adeleke as “one of the best, if not the best” governors Osun State had produced, saying the administration had projects and achievements to support its re-election campaign.

Without naming the political figure, Davido said he had heard reports of possible external interference in the Osun election.

He, however, made it clear that he was not presenting the claims as established facts.

“And to our daddy from Imo State, I say this with respect, sir. I’ve heard rumours that there are moves to interfere in the Osun State election or to use the state as a political battleground to prove a point,” he said.

“I do not present these claims as facts, but I appeal to you, sir, to use your influence to promote peace and allow the people of Osun to choose their candidates freely.”

The singer said his appeal was sincere because of his family’s connection to Imo State through his wife, Chioma.

“We have mutual connections, and I have a deep connection to Imo State. My wife, Chioma, is from the state, which makes this appeal more sincere,” he added.

“Please, let Osun remain peaceful.”

Davido also appealed to candidates and political parties to respect the democratic process, regardless of the outcome of the election.

He said political ambitions should never be allowed to endanger residents or destabilise the state.

“Whatever the outcome is, please do not allow political ambition to put the lives and future of the Osun people at risk,” he said.

“Let the people come out freely, peacefully, to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“If they choose you, let the victory be through their votes. If they choose someone else, let their decision be respected.”

According to him, political contests are temporary, while the interests of Osun State and its people remain permanent.

“Politics is temporary, but Osun will be here forever. No political victory is worth violence, destruction or the loss of a single life,” he said.

The singer encouraged eligible voters, especially young people, to participate fully in the election without fear.

He urged them to reject provocation, intimidation and destruction while peacefully defending their democratic choices.

“To every person in Osun, come out and exercise your right to vote. Do not be afraid or intimidated,” Davido said.

“Your vote is your voice, and your choice must be respected.”

He maintained that Adeleke had fulfilled his campaign promises and had completed projects across the state.

“We have our projects to show for it. We have our integrity to show for it. We have our diligence to show for it,” he said.