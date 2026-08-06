‘Davido Should Prepare To Employ His Uncle As Dancer’ – Gov Uzodimma’s Aide Mocks Adeleke

An aide to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, has responded to Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over claims that an unnamed politician from Imo State planned to interfere in the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that Davido, who heads the youth mobilisation team for the re-election campaign of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, had urged the politician to allow a peaceful, free and fair election.

Although the singer did not mention any name, he alleged that the individual intended to use the poll as a political battleground to demonstrate his influence.

Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, who is Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and Creative Media, responded in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said Davido should direct his appeal to the Osun electorate, who would determine the outcome of the election, rather than to him.

Uzodimma’s aide described the singer’s remarks as misplaced, arguing that his family connection to Imo State did not justify directing the appeal at the governor.

The statement read, “It is rather pedestrian for Davido to direct such an appeal to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum simply because his wife is from Imo State.

“Instead, his appeal should be directed to the people of Osun State, who will ultimately decide the election’s outcome through their votes.”

He maintained that Uzodimma had consistently advocated a peaceful and credible electoral process.

“The governor of Imo State, who also serves as the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election, has consistently preached peace and reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful, free and credible election,” the statement added.

He said the APC would continue to campaign for its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, by appealing directly to voters across the state.

The aide also criticised Adeleke’s administration, alleging that the Osun governor had failed to fulfil the promises made to residents.

He claimed that growing dissatisfaction with the administration would result in a victory for the APC candidate.

He said, “The reality is that Governor Ademola Adeleke has, in the opinion of many, failed woefully in the discharge of his responsibilities.

“This is why many Osun voters are determined to vote him out in the August 15, 2026 governorship election.”

According to him, feedback from different parts of the state indicated that voters were prepared to support a change in leadership.

“The signals emerging from across Osun State are clear. There is a growing indication that a significant number of voters have rejected the current administration and are prepared to embrace a new direction,” he added.

The aide did not provide specific polling figures or other evidence supporting his assessment of voters’ preferences.

He further advised Davido to focus on preparing Adeleke for life outside government rather than making what he described as emotional appeals.

“Rather than attempting to influence Governor Hope Uzodimma through emotional appeals, Davido should concentrate on helping his uncle prepare for life after office, as the people of Osun appear ready to cast their votes massively in favour of the APC candidate,” he said.

He also mocked Adeleke’s widely publicised interest in dancing, suggesting that Davido could offer him a role in his music group if he lost the election.

“Perhaps, Davido should also begin making preparations to officially sign his uncle as a dancer in his musical band because, judging by the mood of the electorate, he may well be out of a political job after the August 15, 2026 governorship election,” the statement added.