Imo People Gathered At A Street Named After Ganduje, Insisting That It Must Be Renamed – Uzodinma’s Aide

Collins Opurozor, Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Electronic and Creative Media, has questioned the level of political support enjoyed by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Naija News reports that the development comes amid the ongoing political and legal battle over the APC senatorial ticket for Imo West.

Opurozor, in an interview on ARISE TV, challenged claims that Okorocha enjoys widespread support in Imo State, the Southeast and other parts of Nigeria.

The governor’s aide argued that the visits by national APC leaders to the former governor do not necessarily mean that he has the backing of the people.

He also questioned why other prominent political figures had not publicly congratulated Okorocha following the court decisions related to the senatorial ticket dispute.

He further spoke about an incident involving Okorocha and some residents of Imo State during a gathering along a street named after former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to Opurozor, Okorocha met the people at the gathering and insisted that the street should be renamed.

He said, “Besides the man you’re talking about, who else has congratulated Rochas Okorocha? Name one within the state, within the Southeast, and across Nigeria- not even one. And do you know what happened in the aftermath of that congratulation? He met Imo people gathered at a street named after Ganduje and insisted that the street must be renamed. That is the anger.”