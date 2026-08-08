‘You Don See Small Money, Your Voice No Dey Shake Again’ – Davido Mocks Gov. Okpebholo

Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to drag the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, after mocking his uncle, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, over his dancing lifestyle.

Naija News recalls that Okpebholo, in a video which made the rounds online, was captured addressing supporters at a political gathering and criticising Adeleke’s leadership style.

Governor Okpebholo also urged his supporters not to vote for Adeleke in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

According to him, Adeleke’s habit of dancing at official functions suggests he is disconnected from governance.

He said, “Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast he will dance.

“Before he even enters the plane he will dance. Before he gets there, we have closed, so he won’t know what we are saying. He doesn’t even know the reality of today.”

Okpebholo also urged voters to reject Adeleke despite any financial inducement.

He added, “If they bring money, chop that money from them but don’t vote for them.”

However, Davido, while speaking at a political rally in Osun State, said Okpebholo’s financial status has changed, and his voice is no longer shaking.

Davido further questioned if there is anything wrong with his uncle dancing.

He said, “Mr Monday Okpebholo, You don see small soney, your voice no dey shake again abi? You’re talking about my governor because be Dances. Is there anything wrong with dancing? You’re busy talking anyhow.”