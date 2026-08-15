Osun: Over 100 ‘Imported’ Voters Arrested With New PVCs At Lawmaker’s Residence

Security operatives have reportedly arrested over a hundred suspected imported voters at the residence of an Osun State lawmaker.

Naija News learnt that the voters carrying new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were camped at the residence of Osun State House of Assembly member representing Irewole-Isokan Constituency, Hon Abiola Ibrahim.

According to Daily Post, the intending voters were allegedly imported by a member of the Accord Party to participate in the gubernatorial election in Osun State.

In a video clip going viral on social media, one of the alleged imported voters was seen being interrogated by security operatives.

When questioned, the intending voter said the large group of people were camped to vote in the election.

Meanwhile, the Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has raised an alarm over the heavy deployment of armed security operatives to the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, early this morning.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, TICC alleged that security operatives arrived at the Speaker’s residence in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles and have surrounded the premises.

According to the council, the security operatives have sealed off the residence, with everyone inside reportedly prevented from leaving.

“We have received reports that the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been surrounded by armed security personnel who reportedly arrived in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles.

“We have also been informed that the residence has effectively been sealed off, with everyone inside reportedly prevented from leaving the premises,” TICC stated.

It stressed that it had not independently confirmed the purpose of the security deployment, saying it remained unclear whether the operatives were deployed to provide security or were carrying out routine official duties.