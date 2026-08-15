Osun Election: Security Operatives Storm State Assembly Speaker’s Residence

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has raised an alarm over the heavy deployment of armed security operatives to the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, early this morning.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, TICC alleged that security operatives arrived at the Speaker’s residence in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles and have surrounded the premises.

According to the council, the security operatives have sealed off the residence, with everyone inside reportedly prevented from leaving.

“We have received reports that the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been surrounded by armed security personnel who reportedly arrived in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles.

“We have also been informed that the residence has effectively been sealed off, with everyone inside reportedly prevented from leaving the premises,” TICC stated.

It stressed that it had not independently confirmed the purpose of the security deployment, saying it remained unclear whether the operatives were deployed to provide security or were carrying out routine official duties.

The campaign council of Governor Ademola Adeleke called on the relevant security agencies to immediately explain the reason for the deployment and clarify reports that movement in and out of the Speaker’s residence had been restricted.

According to the TICC, it attempted to contact the publicly available official telephone line of the Commissioner of Police responsible for the election, but the calls were not answered.

It added that calls were also made to the publicly provided contact line of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the election, but there was no response.

The council further said it attempted to reach the Police Situation Room, but the publicly provided telephone number was reportedly switched off.

It added: “On this Election Day, the people of Osun State deserve an atmosphere free from fear and intimidation.

“Security deployments must inspire confidence and protect the integrity of the electoral process.”

While urging security authorities to provide an immediate explanation, it stressed that, “the people of Osun State must be allowed to come out peacefully and decide their future according to their own conscience, without intimidation or interference.”