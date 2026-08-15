Buhari Ex-Aide Reveals Why Davido Will Not Enter Osun

The ex-Special Assistant on Digital Communications to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, on Saturday morning, condemned Nigerian singer, Davido, after he claimed soldiers are planning to stop him from entering Osun State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News earlier reported that Davido, in a post on his official 𝕏 account in the early hours of the day, alleged that he was reliably informed soldiers are planning to shut him out of the state.

Davido, in response, affirmed that the move to stop him will not happen, adding that every Nigerian has the right to freedom of movement.

The singer wrote, “I’ve been reliably informed that soldiers are trying to prevent me from entering Osun tomorrow, this won’t happen, every citizen of Nigeria has the right to movement at any point of time.”

Former presidential aide in his reaction to Davido’s claim, describing his statement as dramatic, adding the security agencies had already announced restrictions on movement across the state as part of measures to ensure a peaceful election.

Ahmad further stated that the restrictions on movement are expected to be in effect from midnight until 6 pm on Saturday.

He wrote in a post on 𝕏, “You are just dramatic, @davido. It has been widely announced by the security operators that movement in and around Osun will be restricted from 12 midnight today until 6 pm today due to the election and this is a standard security measure during elections anywhere not peculiar to Osun.

“So the right to freedom of movement does not mean ignoring lawful security measures put in place to ensure a peaceful and credible election.”