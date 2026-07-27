Andrea Pirlo Out Of Italy Manager Race After Russian Sponsorship Controversy

Andrea Pirlo has ruled himself out of the race to become Italy’s next head coach after political pressure over his sponsorship agreement with Russian betting company Fonbet brought his candidacy to a halt.

Andrea Pirlo, 47, had emerged as a leading contender for the job after being backed by new Italian Football Federation (FIGC) technical director Paolo Maldini. Pirlo’s chances reportedly improved after Pep Guardiola turned down the opportunity to take charge of the Azzurri.

The former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder was close to reaching an agreement before several Italian politicians raised concerns about his role as a Fonbet ambassador.

Critics argued that Pirlo’s commercial ties with the Russian betting company could conflict with Italy’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Pirlo confirmed on Monday that he was no longer in contention, insisting his partnership with Fonbet was linked to his coaching role at Dubai United and carried no political meaning.

“In recent days, I have witnessed with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of Head Coach of the Italian national team,” the coach said.

“Out of respect for the institutions, the Federation, and all those involved, I have chosen to remain silent until now.

“However, I feel it is my duty to clarify certain aspects.

“Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always conducted my activities in full compliance with the laws of the countries in which I have worked and the contracts I have signed.

“The professional collaboration at the centre of the recent controversy arose as part of my career in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature.”

However, Pirlo’s explanation was challenged by Dubai United owner Sergey Lomakin, who reportedly said the sponsorship was not a mandatory part of the Italian’s coaching contract.

Italian rules also prohibit betting-related advertising, endorsements and sponsorships, adding to the controversy surrounding Pirlo’s proposed appointment.

Pirlo maintained that the criticism wrongly portrayed his personal beliefs.

“Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing to me beliefs I have never expressed and that are not mine,” he said.

“I would like to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the esteem and trust they have shown me. I know their expertise, their seriousness, and the love they have always dedicated to Italian football.

“I regret that a sporting decision was quickly dragged into a public debate that ended up attributing to me meanings and intentions that are not mine.

“My love for Italy does not depend on a position. It is part of my history, my identity, and will continue to accompany me, always.”

Reports in Italy claim Maldini is unhappy with the decision to block Pirlo’s appointment and could resign from his position as FIGC technical director.

Pirlo had already been considered a fallback option after Carlo Ancelotti and Guardiola reportedly rejected approaches to lead Italy, still searching for stability after failing to qualify for the last three FIFA World Cups.

With Pirlo now out of the picture, former Italy managers Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte have returned to the shortlist.