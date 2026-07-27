Pirlo’s Italy Job In Doubt As FIGC Probes Russian Betting Company Links

Andrea Pirlo’s chances of becoming Italy’s next head coach have been thrown into uncertainty after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) launched an investigation into his commercial links with Russian betting company Fonbet.

Pirlo had been on the verge of taking over the national team, but FIGC President Giovanni Malagò has put the process on hold while the federation examines his role as a commercial ambassador for Fonbet, a gambling company backed by Russian capital and banned from operating in Italy.

The development has sparked political criticism, with European Parliament Vice-President Pina Picierno and Senate President Ignazio La Russa arguing that any association with a Russian betting firm is incompatible with leading the Italian national team.

Pirlo has now responded, insisting the partnership has been wrongly interpreted.

“In recent days I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of head coach of the Italian national team,” he wrote.

“Out of respect for the institutions, the Federation, and all the people involved, I have so far chosen to remain silent. However, I believe it is necessary to clarify a few points.

“Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries in which I have worked and with the contracts I have signed.

“The professional collaboration that has been the subject of the recent controversy arises within the context of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively commercial and sporting in nature.

“Attributing a political meaning to that collaboration means attributing to me beliefs that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me.

“I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the esteem and trust they have shown me. I know their competence, their seriousness, and the love they have always dedicated to Italian football.

“I regret that a purely sporting choice was so quickly dragged into a public confrontation that ended up attributing to me meanings and intentions that do not belong to me.

“Love for Italy does not depend on a job title. It is part of my history, of my identity, and it will continue to accompany me, always.”

The FIGC has yet to announce when its review will be completed, leaving Pirlo’s expected appointment hanging in the balance.