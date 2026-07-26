Wanted Soldier Arrested While Allegedly Fleeing To Cameroon

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a Nigerian Army soldier declared wanted over allegations that he supplied military accoutrements to terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

The suspect, identified as Private Mohammed Yusuf of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Training Facility, Lagos, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on July 25 by troops of the 7 Provost Group.

Military sources told Zagagola Makama that the operation was led by the Acting Commander of the group following intelligence on the soldier’s whereabouts.

Preliminary investigations reportedly showed that Yusuf had absconded from his unit before being declared wanted by the Nigerian Army.

According to military sources, the soldier travelled to Maiduguri on July 7 and allegedly went into hiding.

Investigators alleged that he was subsequently sheltered at Gomari Costain in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by another soldier, Private Baba Kamal Sale of the Corps of Intelligence, Dikwa.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assistance provided to the wanted soldier.

Military sources said troops of the 7 Provost Group, acting on intelligence, placed Yusuf under round-the-clock surveillance as part of efforts to apprehend him.

The operation reportedly culminated in his interception at Jidari Bus Stop, where he was allegedly attempting to flee to Cameroon.

He was subsequently taken into custody by the 7 Provost Group for further investigation.

Investigators are examining allegations that Yusuf supplied military accoutrements to terrorist elements operating in the North-East.

The investigation is also expected to determine whether other individuals collaborated with him or formed part of a wider network allegedly providing assistance to terrorist groups.

Military sources described the arrest as a significant development in ongoing efforts to identify and dismantle suspected insider networks aiding terrorists.