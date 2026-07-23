Army Declares Soldier Wanted For Selling Military Uniforms To Terrorists (Photo)

The Nigerian Army has declared a soldier wanted over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

Naija News reports that the Army, in a statement on Thursday, signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major Oluwatope Dorcas Aluko, identified the suspect as Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu.

The Army disclosed that the soldier, who was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on 3 June 2026 and was subsequently declared wanted.

It warned that any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorized sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws.

“The Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) has declared one of its personnel, Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the soldier, who was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on 3 June 2026. Consequently, he has been declared wanted by the appropriate military authorities, while intensive efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him to face a full investigation and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with extant military laws.

“The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps wishes to state unequivocally that it has zero tolerance for misconduct, indiscipline, or any act capable of compromising the operational effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Army or threatening national security. Any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorized sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws,” the Army statement read.

The Army appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to Amutu’s arrest to report such to the nearest military formation or any security agency.

“The Corps therefore appeals to members of the public to support ongoing efforts by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted soldier. Such information should be reported immediately to the nearest military formation or any security agency.

“The Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps reassures Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to accountability, professionalism and the protection of military assets. The Corps will continue to strengthen internal control measures and ensure that every allegation of misconduct is thoroughly investigated while those found culpable are held fully accountable,” the statement concluded.