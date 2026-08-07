Madugu Worried By Super Falcons’ Defensive Errors Ahead Of Cameroon Quarter-final

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has admitted he is concerned by his team’s recent defensive struggles as Nigeria prepare for Sunday’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Cameroon in Rabat.

The ten-time African champions have conceded five goals in three group matches. They lost 3-2 to Malawi before bouncing back with a 6-2 victory over Egypt, who had let in just one goal in their opening two Group B fixtures before facing Nigeria.

Madugu acknowledged that several of the goals conceded were avoidable and said his players must improve their concentration if they hope to progress to the last four.

“We have been a team that has been very solid defensively, but of recent we are conceding very unnecessary goals, which is something that is a bit worrisome, and we have to do a lot of work to try and ensure that the girls do not switch off in the course of any game,” Madugu said after the win over Egypt.

“The manner with which we are conceding those goals calls for serious concern, and it is something that we will have to address.

“So we have to work more on ourselves, trying to ensure that we minimise the kind of mistakes that we make that result in us conceding goals.”

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons head into the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C. Nigeria, Malawi and Zambia all ended the group with six points, but tie-breakers based on goals scored in matches involving the three sides decided the final standings. Malawi finished top with four goals, Nigeria claimed second place with three, while Zambia exited the competition after scoring two.

Attention now turns to Cameroon, a side Nigeria met twice in warm-up matches before the tournament. Both teams claimed one win each, but Madugu believes those results will have little bearing on Sunday’s encounter.

“The last time we played against them, we lost against them in the first leg. Then we beat them in the second leg. So it’s not something that we will use the last result to judge and say, no, because we have beaten them in the past,” the coach said.

“We know what it means, and we will be ready for it.”

Nigeria and Cameroon will meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with a place in the WAFCON semi-finals and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil at stake.