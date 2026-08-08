2026 WAFCON: Super Falcons Of Nigeria Ready For Cameroon – Babajide

Rinsola Babajide says the Super Falcons are ready for a crucial 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final against Cameroon, with a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup also on the line.

Nigeria, the defending champions, will face the Indomitable Lionesses at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with victory guaranteeing a place in the semi-finals and securing World Cup qualification.

The Super Falcons had a difficult start to their title defence but recovered strongly to finish second in Group C and reach the knockout stage.

Cameroon, meanwhile, topped Group D and remain unbeaten at the tournament, setting up a demanding test for Justin Madugu’s side.

Babajide believes Nigeria have done enough preparation to handle the challenge and knows what is at stake.

“We are very excited to face Cameroon. We have played against them a couple of times before; we know their strengths, we are prepared, and ready to face them,” Babajide told the Super Falcons Show.

The forward described the encounter as the biggest game of her career because of the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup.

He said, “I would say it is the biggest game of my career because the World Cup is the biggest thing, and everyone want to play at the World Cup.

“We know why we are here; we need to get the ticket to the World Cup. We are focused and ready for the task ahead.

“The goal remain the same. Whether it is defending our title or qualifying for the World Cup, we want to win and make Nigeria proud.”

Nigeria are seeking a record-extending 10th WAFCON title and must overcome Cameroon to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

Naija News notes that a victory for the Super Falcons would not only take Nigeria into the last four but also book their place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.