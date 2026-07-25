2026 WAFCON: Ajibade, Banda, Chebbak Lead 10 Stars Set To Light Up Morocco

The spotlight will fall on Africa’s biggest names when the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday, July 26, with 16 nations chasing continental glory and places at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Naija News gathered that the defending champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who will be wearing a jersey featuring 10 stars (representing the number of WAFCON titles they have won) surrounding the Badge, are going into the tournament with several established stars.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade heads the list after inspiring Nigeria to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in the previous edition. The forward was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after claiming three Woman of the Match awards and producing decisive performances throughout the campaign.

Ajibade’s leadership, pace and attacking quality will again be central to Nigeria’s hopes of retaining the trophy.

Between the posts, Chiamaka Nnadozie is another key figure for the Super Falcons. Widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers, the Brighton shot-stopper arrives in Morocco after winning the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award three years in a row.

Her commanding displays, sharp reflexes and ability to organise the defence make her one of Nigeria’s biggest assets.

Hosts Morocco will look to captain Ghizlane Chebbak for inspiration as they seek a first WAFCON crown on home soil.

The experienced midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable run, winning consecutive Golden Boot awards, the Best Player prize and the 2025 CAF Women’s Player of the Year honour. She will be expected to drive Morocco’s challenge once again.

Zambia boast one of the most feared attacking units in Africa, led by Barbra Banda. The Orlando Pride striker and 2024 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year is renowned for her pace, strength and clinical finishing. She will spearhead Zambia’s bid for a deep run in the competition and a place at the 2027 World Cup.

Nigeria also have Esther Okoronkwo, whose impressive displays helped power the Super Falcons to continental success in the last edition. Her goals, creativity and ability to influence matches from any attacking position make her one of the tournament’s players to watch.

South Africa’s hopes will again rest heavily on Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia.

Kgatlana, the 2018 WAFCON Player of the Tournament and top scorer, remains the heartbeat of Banyana Banyana’s attack, while Magaia continues to carry the reputation of a big-game performer after her memorable brace in the 2022 final secured South Africa’s maiden continental title.

Zambia’s attacking threat is further strengthened by Racheal Kundananji, whose speed, power and eye for goal have established her among Africa’s leading forwards. She impressed during qualification and will be eager to help the Copper Queens make history.

Tournament debutants Malawi will rely on sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga to make an impact in their first appearance at the finals.

Tabitha arrives after an outstanding club campaign in France, while Temwa, who plays for Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League, has built a reputation as one of the game’s most dangerous forwards with her pace, close control and finishing.