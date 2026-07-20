Super Falcons Camp Swells To 19 Players Ahead Of WAFCON 2026 Opener Against Malawi

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) gathered momentum on Sunday after the Super Falcons’ camp in Casablanca grew to 19 players, with just six members of the 25-player squad still expected.

The reigning African champions stepped up their final build-up with an evening training session at La Noria Club, where head coach Justine Madugu and his backroom staff put 15 players through their paces.

The squad received another boost during the session as BK Hacken duo Halimatu Ayinde and Joy Omewa arrived in Casablanca from Sweden. Pachuca Tuzas pair Osinachi Ohale and Chinwendu Ihezuo were also on their way to Morocco and were expected to join the squad shortly.

With their opening Group C fixture against Malawi scheduled for Tuesday, 28 July, preparations have now entered the decisive stage.

Several key figures have already settled into camp, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade, first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Shukurat Oladipo, Oluwatosin Demehin and Christy Ucheibe, midfielders Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, and attacking trio Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega and Omorinsola Babajide.

Nigeria will be aiming to begin their title defence with a victory over Malawi before facing Zambia and Egypt in the remaining Group C fixtures.

The 19 Super Falcons Players Currently In Camp Are:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England), Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels).

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico), Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy), Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England), Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel), Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel), Christy Ucheibe (Benfica, Portugal).

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden), Toni Payne (Everton, England), Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France).

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden), Francisca Ordega (Al Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia), Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico).