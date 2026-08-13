Super Falcons Target South Africa Win In Final Push For 2027 World Cup

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says Nigeria will give everything to beat South Africa and keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup alive.

Naija News reports that the 10-time African champions lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ending their chance of securing automatic qualification.

Nigeria must now overcome Banyana Banyana at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca later today, August 13, to earn a place in the inter-confederation play-offs for the global tournament.

Madugu knows the importance of the encounter and believes his players can recover from the disappointment against Cameroon.

“We have a second chance. We have this second opportunity. We are still going to do the best that we can,” Madugu said during his interaction with the media in Casablanca.

“We’re not leaving anything out. We’re going to put in all our best to make sure that we put smiles on the faces of our people because we know what it means to all of us as Nigerians.”

The coach also ruled out experimentation, stressing that only players ready to deliver will be selected against South Africa.

“For tomorrow’s (today) game, for every game we pick, we pick those that we feel are ready to ensure that we win every match,” added the gaffer.

“It’s not just about squad rotation, that everybody should have an opportunity to just play. It’s not about that. It’s about ensuring that we have the right people that will always win every game for us.”

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has also called on her teammates to put the Cameroon defeat behind them and focus on the task ahead.

Ajibade admitted the setback was painful but insisted Nigeria must respond positively with their World Cup hopes still alive.

“What has happened has happened. There’s nothing we can do about that. We can’t control it anymore. It’s all about putting ourselves together and getting the loss behind us,” Ajibade told a press conference ahead of the crucial clash.

“Sometimes champions are defined in the face of adversities. We just have to go back and prepare better. Being in the World Cup, honestly, in Nigeria, that is very important for us. So we’ll do our best.”

The clash in Casablanca is scheduled to kick off at 9pm Nigerian time.