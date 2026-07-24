WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons Receive Full Squad Boost As Abiodun, Monday Arrive In Camp

The Super Falcons have received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after Deborah Abiodun and Gift Monday linked up with the squad at the Marriott Hotel camp in Casablanca.

Their arrival gives head coach Justine Madugu all 25 invited players, with preparations now entering the final stretch before the tournament kicks off.

Naija News reports that Abiodun and Monday had been due in camp on Tuesday, but a cancelled flight from the United States delayed their journey by several days.

The travel setback ruled both players out of Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly win over Tanzania’s Twiga Stars on Thursday, the team’s final test before the start of the competition.

Abiodun featured for the Super Falcons at the previous WAFCON, while Monday narrowly missed out on making the squad for that tournament.

The 10-time African champions will leave Casablanca for Rabat later today, July 24, where they will play all their Group C fixtures.

Nigeria begin the defence of their WAFCON crown against Malawi’s Scorchers on Tuesday, July 28, before facing Zambia and Egypt in their remaining group matches.

The tournament itself will officially commence on Sunday, July 26. On the said date, the hosts, Morocco will take on Kenya at 9 p.m., following the clash between Algeria and Senegal at 6 p.m. (WAT).