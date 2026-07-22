Super Falcons Eye Record $2m Prize As CAF Doubles WAFCON 2026 Winners’ Reward

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will compete for a record-breaking cash prize at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a significant increase in the tournament’s prize money.

CAF confirmed earlier today, July 22, that the winners of this year’s competition will receive $2 million, double the $1 million Nigeria earned after lifting a record 10th WAFCON title at the previous edition.

The overall prize fund has also risen sharply, climbing by 67 per cent from $3.475 million to $5.8 million.

The runners-up will pocket $750,000, representing a 50 per cent increase, while the third-placed side will receive 43 per cent more than what was awarded at the last tournament.

Each of the 16 participating nations will also benefit from higher participation funding. CAF has increased the amount from $125,000 to $150,000, a 20 per cent rise.

The continental football body said the latest figures underline its growing investment in women’s football.

Since the current CAF administration took office, the champions’ prize has increased by 900 per cent, rising from $200,000 to $2 million. Over the same period, the competition’s total prize fund has expanded by 495 per cent, from $975,000 to $5.8 million.

CAF also pointed to the continued growth of the tournament, with the number of competing nations increasing from 12 to 16 as part of efforts to strengthen women’s football across Africa.

The 2026 WAFCON will be staged in Morocco from July 26 to August 16, with the Super Falcons aiming to retain their crown and claim the biggest prize in the competition’s history.