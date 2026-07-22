2026 WAFCON: Super Falcons Hit By Travel Setback, Abiodun, Monday Miss Early Camp Arrival

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) suffered a minor hitch after travel disruption delayed the arrival of midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Gift Monday at the Super Falcons’ training camp in Casablanca.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), both players were left stranded after their scheduled flight from the United States was cancelled because of technical issues. The federation quickly arranged new travel plans by purchasing fresh tickets to ensure the pair could continue their journey to Morocco.

Despite the delay, the Super Falcons camp grew to 23 players on Tuesday with the arrival of forward Folashade Ijamilusi from China.

The Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng striker touched down in Casablanca shortly before 3pm. Ijamilusi was one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the last WAFCON, scoring twice, including the equaliser in the Super Falcons’ thrilling 3-2 comeback win over hosts Morocco in the final.

Abiodun and Gift Monday are expected to complete coach Justine Madugu’s 25-player squad as Nigeria step up preparations for the continental tournament.

The 10-time African champions have continued training at La Noria Club in Casablanca before relocating to Rabat, where they will face Malawi, Zambia and Egypt in Group C.

The Super Falcons’ official arrival meeting with officials of the Confederation of African Football and the Local Organising Committee is scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions and Africa’s most successful women’s national team, having won the title a record 10 times.

Nigeria will open their title defence against Malawi on July 28, before taking on Zambia on August 1 and Egypt on August 5 in their final group match.

Naija News reports that the 2026 WAFCON will also determine Africa’s representatives at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically, while one additional team will earn a place through the intercontinental play-offs.