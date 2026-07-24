Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 24th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 24th July, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions as part of fresh measures to strengthen national security and improve military response to emerging threats.

The President also approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel into the Army, alongside the acquisition of critical military equipment and increased investment in troop welfare and operational readiness.

The development was announced in a State House statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the Presidency, the restructuring is intended to improve command and control, decentralise operational decision-making and enhance the Army’s capacity to respond to insecurity across the country.

Under the approved structure, four new divisions will be established in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City.

The 5 Division Headquarters will be located in Makurdi and cover Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states, while the 9 Division Headquarters in Ilorin will cover Kwara and Niger states.

The 10 Division Headquarters will be based in Jalingo and cover Taraba and Adamawa states, while the 83 Division Headquarters in Benin City will oversee Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states.

The Presidency on Thursday launched a fresh attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his reported engagement of American lobbyists to petition United States President Donald Trump and the US State Department over a 1993 civil forfeiture case linked to President Bola Tinubu.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, accused Atiku of attempting to internationalise Nigeria’s domestic political disputes and questioned what he described as the former vice president’s desperation to become President.

The Presidency claimed Atiku spent $1.2m on American lobbyists as part of the effort.

Onanuga said Atiku’s repeated attempts to become President had, in the Presidency’s view, affected the statesmanship expected of a former vice president.

He said, “Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s relentless desire to become President of Nigeria has regrettably closed his eyes to the virtues of statesmanship, decorum, and propriety expected of an elder statesman.”

The presidential aide argued that it was inappropriate for Atiku to take complaints against the Nigerian President to foreign political leaders.

The Nigerian Army has declared a soldier wanted over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

Naija News reports that the Army, in a statement on Thursday, signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major Oluwatope Dorcas Aluko, identified the suspect as Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu.

The Army disclosed that the soldier, who was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on 3 June 2026 and was subsequently declared wanted.

It warned that any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorized sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Executive Bill seeking to establish state police in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the bill was approved during Thursday’s plenary, with 311 lawmakers reported to have participated in the voting process.

The development followed the House’s decision to withdraw its own version of the proposed legislation and proceed with the executive bill transmitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers had earlier commenced consideration of the President’s proposal and moved it through the first and second readings as part of efforts to advance the establishment of state policing in the country.

The proposal is part of ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s security architecture amid persistent concerns over kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges across the country.

The House had initially been considering a separate legislative proposal on state police before withdrawing it in favour of the executive bill submitted by Tinubu.

Following the withdrawal, lawmakers commenced deliberations on the President’s proposal and passed it through its initial legislative stages before Thursday’s vote.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will appeal the life imprisonment handed down to three men convicted over their alleged involvement in the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The secret police said it was dissatisfied with the judgment, arguing that the punishment imposed on the convicts did not match the seriousness of the offences committed.

According to the DSS, the killing of two teachers by members of the terrorist group linked to the abduction amounted to a capital offence and should attract the death penalty.

The three men sentenced to life imprisonment are Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa Bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

The DSS said it would challenge the judgment at the appropriate court, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the case warranted a harsher punishment.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police, amid protests and a walkout by opposition lawmakers over the procedure adopted during consideration of the legislation.

Naija News reports that the bill, transmitted to the House by President Bola Tinubu on July 14, was approved during a clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole, presided over by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

The House had earlier passed the proposed legislation on June 11 but later rescinded the decision to allow for further scrutiny.

Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, who moved the motion for the earlier decision to be withdrawn, had explained that fresh information emerged concerning provisions of the bill.

According to him, the development made it necessary for lawmakers to undertake a more critical examination of the legislation and ensure that its provisions were consistent with Nigeria’s national security architecture.

However, controversy erupted shortly afterwards when the Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, and other opposition lawmakers attempted to raise points of order.

Abbas did not recognise them and proceeded with consideration of the legislation.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, battling an undisclosed health condition, has appealed to Nigerians for financial support.

Naija News reports that Ngozi made the appeal in a post via her Instagram page, alongside a video of her lying in a hospital bed.

Ngozi, who failed to disclose the medical condition, said she had been admitted for three weeks and was in severe pain.

She said, “I’ve been hospitalised now for three weeks, please the pain has gone beyond my control, I need your help, don’t let me die.

“I’m begging you my fans and family don’t let me die because I am going through a lot of pain. I have like three surgeries to go.”

In the post caption, Ngozi Nwosu stated that she urgently needed life-saving surgeries and appealed to the public not to ignore the post and appeal.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has said a woman’s financial stability does not matter to him because he is already rich.

Naija News reports that Ruger, speaking during a recent livestream with streamer Shank, said he has dated ladies who were not only unemployed but lazy.

Speaking on his ideal woman, Ruger said the person must be “someone who is funny.”

He said, “A woman’s financial status doesn’t matter to me. I am rich. I have dated girls who didn’t make money before. They just sleep and wake up.”

Ruger added he is looking forward to settling down soon.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Greece international Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a long-term contract, with the forward becoming the club’s latest addition ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old arrives after two prolific campaigns in Belgium, where he scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge.

Tzolis began his senior career at PAOK Thessaloniki after progressing through the club’s academy. He helped the Greek side win the Greek Cup in 2021, scoring five goals in four matches during the competition.

He moved to Norwich City later that year and announced himself with two goals and two assists on his debut in a 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth. Loan spells at FC Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf followed before his switch to Club Brugge in July 2024.

At Brugge, Tzolis established himself as one of the Belgian league’s standout performers. He played a key role in the club’s Belgian Cup triumph in 2025 and helped them win the Belgian Pro League title in the 2025/26 season. He was also named Belgian Pro League Player of the Season in successive campaigns.

The winger has earned 34 senior caps for Greece since making his international debut in October 2020.

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) is preparing a formal ethics complaint to FIFA over Donald Trump’s role in the reversal of Folarin Balogun’s suspension during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

NFF president Lise Klaveness said football’s governing body must admit it made a serious mistake after overturning Balogun’s automatic one-match ban.

Balogun was shown a red card in the United States’ last-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a dismissal that should have ruled him out of the following match against Belgium.

FIFA, however, suspended the ban for 12 months after United States President Donald Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review.

Klaveness warned that allowing political influence to affect sporting decisions threatens the integrity of football and could create a dangerous precedent.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.