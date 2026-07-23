‘I Need Urgent Life-saving Surgeries’ – Popular Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Nwosu Cries Out For Help

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, battling an undisclosed health condition, has appealed to Nigerians for financial support.

Naija News reports that Ngozi made the appeal in a post via her Instagram page, alongside a video of her lying in a hospital bed.

Ngozi, who failed to disclose the medical condition, said she had been admitted for three weeks and was in severe pain.

She said, “I’ve been hospitalised now for three weeks, please the pain has gone beyond my control, I need your help, don’t let me die.

“I’m begging you my fans and family don’t let me die because I am going through a lot of pain. I have like three surgeries to go.”

In the post caption, Ngozi Nwosu stated that she urgently needed life-saving surgeries and appealed to the public not to ignore the post and appeal.

The caption read, “My fans, friends, family and colleagues, this was really hard for me to do, but I can’t keep quiet anymore. I need urgent life-saving surgeries.

“Please don’t scroll past. Share this post and support if you can. God bless you and may you and yours never experience this affliction.

“Please contact my legal representative/management for more details.

“Total amount needed for all surgeries is: N30,000,000.

“Account details attached: Nwosu Ngozi Mary 6955527149 Moniepoint MFB.”

The movie star previously faced a serious health challenge in 2012 when she was diagnosed with kidney-related complications and a heart condition.